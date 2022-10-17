Gunmen kill two, injure three in Kogi church

Two persons have been killed while three others were injured as gunmen attacked a Celestial Church located in Felele, Lokoja Kogi State.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened late Sunday evening behind NNPC mega station in Lokoja, the state capital.

An eyewitness said that the gunmen who were fully armed stormed the church and started shooting sporadically.

It was further learnt that two people died instantly, while several others scampered for safety.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja.

According to him, “when they entered, they were shooting at everyone outside the church. I hid on a cassava farm where the leaves were soaked. What I saw yesterday was like an action film in a movie. Kogi is no longer safe.”

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Ovye Aya, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Monday morning. According to him, hoodlums invaded the church and started shooting at worshippers.

“It was a distress call that the Divisional Police Officer of B Division Felele received that hoodlums invaded a Celestial Church behind NNPC mega station and they began shooting. Two people were confirmed dead in the hospital, while three are receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed our operatives, and ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the investigation, to commence an investigation to unravel the cause of the attack with a view to arresting the perpetrators,” he said.