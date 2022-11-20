Gunmen kill two Ebubeagu personnel in Ebonyi State

Gunmen shot and killed two members of “Ebubeagu’’ Security Outfit in Ebonyi State on Friday.

Ebubeagu is the regional security put together by governors of the South East geopolitical zone to contain insecurity.

Spokesman of the Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the killing on Saturday at Abakaliki.

“Investigation is on-going into the matter and no arrest has been made,” Anyanwu stated.

Monday Opara, a resident, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the incident happened around 7pm on Friday at Ebebe Junction in Ebonyi Local Government Area.

“There were other victims, but before they could get to the hospital, two of them died, while others with bullet injuries are still receiving treatment,” Opara said.





