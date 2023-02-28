Gunmen kill traditional ruler in Ebonyi

The police command in Ebonyi has confirmed that gunmen killed a traditional ruler, Igboke of Umuezeokaha community, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Police Command, SP Onome Onovwakpayeya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki Tuesday that they were aware of the incident.

”Yes, we are aware of the killing and investigation has commenced to fish out the perpetrators of such heinous crime,” she said.

According to Onovwakpayeya, the command has been alerted of the killing and it is still investigating the matter.

She said the command had started investigation to know whether it was a politically-motivated Killing.

NAN.