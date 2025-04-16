Close Menu
Crime

Gunmen kill three policemen, set patrol vehicle ablaze

Ganiyu Mubarak
Policeman
Policeman

Gunmen have killed three policemen in Achị, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, setting their police patrol vehicle ablaze.

The killing, at a police checkpoint near the popular Ozudaa Market in the community on Tuesday, also saw a civilian shot dead

The development was made public via a viral video circulating on social media.

It showed the bodies of the policemen by the roadside.

