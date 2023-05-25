Gunmen kill three policemen again in Ebonyi, injure one

Gunmen have again on Wednesday killed three police officers and injured one at Oshiri Divisional Police Command in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The killing came barely 28 hours after gunmen attacked a checkpoint in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the development in a statement.

Onovwakpoyeya said in the statement: “Operatives of the command on stop and search duty at Oshiri Division were attacked by armed hoodlums.

“Sadly, three policemen lost their lives; one was injured and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Tactical teams were immediately drafted to the area to go after the hoodlums.

“Consequently, two of the hoodlums were neutralised, and others escaped with bullet wounds.”

The statement said items recovered from the hoodlums included a Lexus ES-350 model, a fabricated AK-47 rifle and one AK-47 magazine with seven rounds of ammunition.

Others are an SMG rifle and magazine with rounds of ammunition, a pack of hard drugs (SK), charms, juju drums and chakra musical instruments for shrines.

Onovwakpoyeya appealed to the public to report anyone with bullet wounds or a suspicious character to apprehend those still at large.

