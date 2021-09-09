Gunmen kill three Police Officers at Delta checkpoint

Gunmen have killed three Police Officers at a checkpoint in Umutu community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Edafe said the three policemen, attached to the Umutu Divisional Police Headquarters in the state, were killed at about 7am on Wednesday at the checkpoint they mounted along the Obeti/Oliogo Road in the LGA.

Their patrol vehicle was also set ablaze during the attack.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, Edafe added.