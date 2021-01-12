Gunmen have killed three of the four riot policemen deployed for special duty at a hotel in Ughelli, Delta State.

The development was confirmed on Monday by the spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya.

According to available information, the gunmen also carted away the service rifles of the policemen after killing them.

The only surviving policeman was said to be inside the hotel when his colleagues were attacked outside.

The deceased, identified simply as Inspector Madaki, Inspector Lawal and Sergeant Ibrahim, were said to have been transferred from MOPOL 47 in Zaria, Kaduna State to Delta State about one year ago.

Onovwakpoyeya said investigation into the attack had been launched by the command, adding: “I am aware of the incident but no details yet.

“It was only those three policemen killed that were involved.”