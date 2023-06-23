Gunmen kill three miners, injure two in Plateau

Gunmen on Friday killed three persons at a mining site around Tanjol in Jol community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Rwang Tengwong, National Publicity Secretary, Berom Youth Movement, a socio-cultural group, confirmed the incident.

He spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Jos.

According to Tengwong, the incident occurred at about 11am.

He added that two other persons were injured.

He said: “At about 11am, gunmen killed three persons and injured two others at a mining site in Tanjol area of Jol community of Riyom.

“The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at a hospital within the locality.”

Tengwong, who described the attack as one too many, called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts toward the safety of lives and property in rural communities.

Alfred Alabo, spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, did not pick several calls to his line, but a top Police Officer confirmed the attack.

