Gunmen kill three family members in Benue State

No fewer than three members of a family were killed on Thursday by gunmen in Ore Community along Ore Egbeba Road, Apa-Agila Ward in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to available information, the gunmen ambushed a father and his two sons while returning from the farm.

The father was simply identified as Mr. Enogu, with the names of his two sons given as Chigbo Enogu and Sunday Enogu.

The Chairman of Ado Local Government Area, Chief James Oche, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Thursday.

Oche said he received the news of the gruesome murder of the three family members with great shock, adding that the council had made contact with security agents who had commenced the trailing of the perpetrators.

He said: “I want to urge the people of the area to remain calm and law abiding.

“I can reassure you that my administration is committed to protecting the lives and property of the good people of Ado.

“We will not rest on our oars in ensuring peace and development in our area.”

The Benue State Police Command has also confirmed the killing.

Its spokesperson, DSP Sewuese Anene, told newsmen: “Yes, there was such case but I don’t have the full details yet.

“When I get the full details, then I will call you back.”