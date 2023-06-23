Gunmen kill three at mining site in Plateau

Gunmen Friday killed three persons at a mining site around Tanjol in Jol community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

The National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement (BYM), a socio-cultural group, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Jos, the State capital.

According to Tengwong, the incident occurred at about 11 a.m.

He added that two other persons were injured.

”At about 11 a.m., gunmen killed three persons and injured two others at a mining site in Tanjol area of Jol community of Riyom.

”The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at a hospital within the locality,” he said.

Tengwong, who described the attack as one too many, called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts toward the safety of lives and property in rural communities.

Alfred Alabo, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Plateau, did not pick several calls to his line, but a top Police officer confirmed the attack.