The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the alleged killing of a Soldier and a Policeman by gunmen at Oton community in Sapele, Delta State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, gave the confirmation by telephone on Monday in Warri.

Onovwakpoyeya said: “Two operatives were killed.

“We are investigating the incident and no one has been arrested in connection with the attack.”

A community source said the incident happened at a military checkpoint at Oton on Sunday night.

The source added that the victims were killed by the armed bandits who came with a speed boat through the Oton River in Sapele and attacked the military checkpoint.

“The operatives were repelling the hoodlums when gunshots from the bandits hit the security operatives,” the source said.