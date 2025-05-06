Gunmen kill six residents in fresh Plateau attack

At least six persons including a woman and her six month baby have been reportedly killed in a renewed attack by gunmen on Marit and Gashish communities in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The tragic incident was confirmed in a statement issued in Jos by the National leadership of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM).

The group, in a statement signed by its National President, Dalyop Mwantiri, and Bature Adazaram, BYM’s Secretary-General, said the people were killed in two separate incidents, as survivors are receiving treatment in a hospital.

The statement reads, “The National leadership of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM) is deeply saddened by yet another tragic armed attack, allegedly carried out by suspected Fulani militants.

“On the night of May 4th, 2025, around 8:11 pm, assailants invaded Kakuruk village in Gashish District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, and unleashed gunfire and machete attacks. Three people were killed, and four others injured.

“This follows the killing of another three individuals ambushed and shot dead on the night of May 3rd around the NTV area of Barkin Ladi LGA.”

It added, “Following a visit to the General Hospital in Barkin Ladi, where the injured were admitted, those killed were confirmed as Nyam Davou (44 years), Mrs. Kande Thoma (40 years), and Kande’s 6-month-old baby.

“The injured are Abigail Nyam (7 years), Helen Ishaya (45 years), Mafeng Markus (29 years), and Sarah Markus (40 years).

“The frequency and brazenness of these attacks are not only disturbing but also alarming.”

The leadership of BYM insisted, “Early warnings regarding suspicious movements and the influx of suspected militants—posing as herders—had been communicated to relevant authorities.

The persistent inadequacy of security presence in vulnerable communities continues to leave residents exposed, as seen in this recent assault.

“This latest attack is a devastating blow to the few returnees of Gashish who are still recovering from previous massacres — particularly the genocidal attacks of August 23, 2018, and Christmas Eve 2023, which claimed over 230 lives.”

The duo warned that there is an influx of strange people into the state, urging security agencies to investigate the claim.

“The BYM is hereby calling on security agencies, particularly Operation Safe Haven, OPSH, Nigeria Police Force, DSS, and others to, as a matter of urgency, neutralise the potential danger to the unsuspecting inhabitants of the areas,” the statement added.

