Gunmen kill six in attack on Kogi State community

Six persons have been confirmed killed by gunmen who attacked Bagana community in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The development has been confirmed by the Kogi State Police Command and leadership of the affected LGA.

The attack was said to have been carried out in the early hours of Monday.

Apart from the six killed, the attack also left several others injured, while many locals were forced to abandon their homes.

The assailants were reported to have struck at about 7:30am when most of the youths in the community had gone to the farm.

The Chairman of Omala LGA, Ibrahim Abo, has confirmed the incident.

Abo, who spoke during a visit to the community, appealed to the youths to remain calm.

The State Commissioner of Police, who also visited the community alongside top officers of the Command, assured the residents that the police have put necessary measures in place to forestall a reoccurrence of such.