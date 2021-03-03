Tragedy struck in Benue State on Tuesday night as gunmen killed Dr. Terkula Suswam, the immediate elder brother to Senator Gabriel Suswam, the representative Benue North-East Senatorial District and former Governor of the State.

The gunmen were said to have killed Suswam in his country home in Anyiin, Logo Local Government Area of the State.

The gunmen were said to have arrived in a Toyota Corolla, parking close to where Suswam was seated.

The four men came out of the car and immediately shot Suswam, with the Senator’s brother giving up on the spot.

An aide who was with him was also shot dead.

The killers left before security operatives arrived.