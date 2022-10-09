Gunmen kill policemen in Enugu, set station ablaze

Gunmen have reportedly attacked Inyi Police Division in Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State killing two policemen on duty.

The hoodlums also set the station ablaze after guns and ammunition were carted away.

The attack our correspondent gathered occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Arum Inyi Police Division.

A video of the attack our correspondent obtained showed two bodies suspected to be policemen killed lying in front of the station’s perimeter fence.

In the video, the roof of a storey building police station is seen on fire.

Voices in the background of the video identified one person as a policeman while there was controversy over whether the second person is a policeman or not.

A resident of the Arum Inyi where the police station is located confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

The resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “Actually, I left the community on Saturday for Enugu, but I got information from my community a few hours ago that gunmen attacked the police station in my town, and that they killed one police officer. Right now, I don’t have further details.”

A security alert being circulated on social media platforms in Enugu State capital warned residents of the area and its surroundings to be careful and be security conscious while they move around.

The alert read, “Warning! Achi, Inyi, Ojiriver, Ufuma, Umunze, Ajari, Arondiizogu, those axes are facing security challenges, Ngwo Iri sons & daughters, lets always be security conscious and avoid night movement, above all, always commit our going out & coming in into the blood of Almighty Jesus Christ, the saviour.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the state police command on the incident were not successful as the Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, could not take his calls or respond to a text message sent to him.