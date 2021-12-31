Gunmen kill policeman, kidnap another in Anambra + Photo

Gunmen have killed a policeman on duty at Uli community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, abducted another and injured others.

The incident reportedly occurred at Eziama Health Centre in the community during a medical outreach programme.

The programme was organised by Uli Global Ambassadors for Development Initiative.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke with newsmen, the gunmen invaded the venue, shooting sporadically into the air, leaving the patients and the others scampering to safety.

One of the eyewitnesses said: “I don’t have much to say at the moment, but I will discuss with the chairman to advice the house.

“One officer died after the unfortunate incident.

“The second officer is at the hospital receiving medical attention.

“I have spoken to him.

“I have my people with him.

“We are looking for the third officer who has since left Eziama.

“The recovery team is underway to rescue him from the community.”

said one of the eyewitnesses who asked not to be named.

There has been no official reaction from the Anambra State Police Command as at press time.