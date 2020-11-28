Gunmen have killed a policeman attached to Chinese contractors handling the new Ado-Iyin road in Ekiti State.

The incident occurred on Friday at about 4:30pm.

According to available information, one of the Chinese contractors was shot by the gunmen, while another was abducted at the Ado-Ekiti end of the new road.

The spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the development.

Abutu said: “It’s confirmed that a kidnapping incident occurred today at about 4:30pm along new Ado-Iyin Road, where one civilian was kidnapped, one shot, while one policeman was shot dead.

“Our operatives are already combing the forest for possible apprehension of the perpetrators.”