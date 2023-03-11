Gunmen kill Pastor’s son, abduct wife, three others

Gunmen have attacked Karimbu-Kahugu community in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a Pastor’s son and kidnapping his wife and three others.

The Vice Chairman, Kahugu National Development Association, Peter Mukaddas, confirmed the incident to journalists.

Mukaddas on Friday said the assailants invaded the village, went straight to the cleric’s residence and took vantage position.

They were said to have operated for over one hour.

As they shot sporadically, bullets were said to have hit the Pastor’s son.

He reportedly died on the spot.

Mukaddas called on security operatives to come to their aid to prevent further attacks on the community.