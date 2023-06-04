Gunmen kill over 25 in fresh attack on Benue communities

No fewer than 25 persons have been confirmed killed when gunmen stormed Imande Mbakange and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council Ward of Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday.

The Chairman of Kastina-Ala Local Government Area, Alfred Atera, confirmed the early morning attack in a statement.

The statement on Saturday by Atera’s media aide, Tsar Tartor, said: “In the early hours of Saturday there was an attack on Imande Mbakange community and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council Ward by unknown gunmen which claimed at least 25 lives and left several others injured and houses burnt with properties worth millions.

“The Chairman described the senseless killings by the unknown gunmen as inhumane and barbaric and calls on all security formations to double their efforts in combating the renewed attacks as a matter of urgency.

“The chairman calls on security operatives to intensify surveillance in the areas prone to attacks to avert further breakdown of law within the Local Government.

“The Chairman while expressing his profound sympathy to families of the victims, promises to continue to support and implement every lawful means in a bid to permanently end the senseless killings of innocent people of Katsina-Ala Local Government and all her inhabitants.”