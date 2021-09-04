Gunmen kill one, injure another in Bauchi — Police

The Police in Bauchi has confirmed one person killed and one other injured in an attack by unidentified gunmen at Burshin Fulani area of Bauchi metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident on Saturday in Bauchi to newsmen.

Wakil said the gunmen stormed the community in the early hours of Saturday and unleashed terror on the residents.

Wakil said the gunmen, whose number could not be ascertained, attacked the community, killed one and injured one other person.

He said: “Gunmen attacked Burshin Fulani village and killed one Abubakar Muhammad, a senior staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

“He was shot on the neck and died on the spot.

“Policemen who rushed to the scene evacuated the victim to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, where he was certified dead.

“Our patrol team stationed at the polytechnic gate on hearing gunshots from the direction at about 4am quickly rushed to the area, on sighting the light of the patrol van the gunmen fled.

“The deceased came out to rescue his children who were struggling with some people at the gate, and immediately he emerged, they shot him.”

Wakil also quoted the Commissioner of Police, Sylvester Alabi, as ordering operatives to go after the gunmen and bring them to justice.

“Our men are going after them now and very soon, they will get to them,” Alabi was quoted as saying in the statement.