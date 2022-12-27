Gunmen kill one, dump body by roadside in Anambra

Some gunmen have killed a young man, identified simply as Ifeanyi, and dumped his body by the roadside.

The victim, an indigene of Awgu community in the Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was said to be abducted at Okpuno in Awka South LGA two days to Christmas by some suspected kidnappers.

According to a source, the body of the abducted man was found on Christmas Day on the road in Awka.

The source said, “He was kidnapped on Friday on Geneva Hotel road, I don’t know the exact point

“If such a barbaric outing can take place in the capital city of the state, without any intelligence as regards hunting the perpetrators of this crime down, then I can confidently tell you that no person is safe down there,” the source added.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said it was being investigated, adding that it was not a kidnap case.

“It is a pure case of murder and is still under investigation. We urge the witnesses where the dead body was found to volunteer information that will support the ongoing investigation.

“Preliminary information shows that it could be cult-related as there were marks of axe cuts on the deceased body. Meanwhile, the body has been recovered and deposited in the morgue,” Ikenga added.





