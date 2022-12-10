Gunmen kill Nollywood actor’s brother, Commissioner sworn in 14 days ago

Parts of Owerri, the Imo State capital, was on Friday attacked by gunmen who left dead the brother of a popular Nollywood actor, a serving Commissioner in the Imo State Executive Council and a policeman.

The gunmen were reported to be enforcing a five-day sit-at-home order in parts of Mbaitoli village in the state.

The sit-at-home order has since been denounced by the Indigenous People of Biafra, which said it did not issue such.

The IPOB has vowed to unleash its armed wing, Eastern Security Network, on the enforcers of the order.

But on Friday, the gunmen, who struck in different parts of the state, killed the Imo State Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Martin Ekea; Prince Iheme, elder brother to Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme, popularly known as Paw Paw; and a policeman.

The gunmen were said to have operated in Toyota Tundra vans.

According to The PUNCH, eyewitnesses stated that the gunmen met policemen at 7up junction at Orji and shot one cop dead.

“They just killed a policemen now. They opened fire on them and were shouting there is sit at home. We have asked you to go home. Stay in doors,” the witness said.

Another eyewitness said: “I just escaped death by a whiskers now.

“They stopped before us and and asked us to go home.

“They didn’t shot at us maybe because I was in the midst of some elderly women.”

It was learnt that the fleeing gunmen also shot repeatedly at Nkwo-Orji Market before taking off towards the Okigwe Road.

Another witness said: “At Ubomri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area, the gunmen attacked the convey of the All Progressives Congress candidate for Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Akarachi Amadi.

“While Prince Iheme was killed on the spot, Eke was matcheted.

“Prince Iheme was riding in the same vehicle with the commissioner for solid minerals, Martin Eke.

“Prince Iheme, who is Pawpaw’s elder brother, was killed on the spot.

“The Commissioner, who was sworn in two weeks ago, was cut badly.

“He has just been rushed to a hospital.

“They were driving in a Ford vehicle.

“I pray he makes it.”

A woman, Onyii Manifestation, and her child also survived the attack at at Obodoukwu in Ideato North Local Government Area of the state.

She took to Facebook to thank God for her life.

She wrote: “Unknown gunmen!!! Thank you Jesus.

“They didn’t come for money but for life…They shot sporadically this afternoon but God protected his own.

“No life was lost!!! Help me thank God for saving us from the attack of unknown gunmen….at Obodoukwu ideato north IMO state.

“Not my head.

“Not my blood.

“Attack will come but you shall be saved…. Says the Lord.”





