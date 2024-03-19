Gunmen kill monarch abducted from his palace

The village head of Riruwai in Lame District of Bauchi Emirate in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Garba Badamasi, has been killed.

The monarch was abducted from his palace on March 15, 2024 when gunmen invaded the quiet community.

According to one of the traditional title holders in the village, the monarch was their targeted victim.

He disclosed that the gunmen shot randomly at the locals to scare them away and kidnapped Badamasi.

He stated further that some community stakeholders launched a search for him and he was found dead near the village.

His corpse was taken to the palace of the District Head of Lame in Gumau on March 17, 2-24 for funeral prayers and subsequent burial in accordance with Islamic injunctions.