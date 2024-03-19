The village head of Riruwai in Lame District of Bauchi Emirate in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Garba Badamasi, has been killed.
The monarch was abducted from his palace on March 15, 2024 when gunmen invaded the quiet community.
According to one of the traditional title holders in the village, the monarch was their targeted victim.
He disclosed that the gunmen shot randomly at the locals to scare them away and kidnapped Badamasi.
Also Read:
- Gunmen kill monarch abducted from his palace
- NSCDC working with security guards to enhance intelligence gathering in FCT – Odumosu
- ICPC lawyer not registered to practise, suspended UNICAL professor tells court
- Court remands man over alleged sodomy
- Rivers police nab suspected cultist for killing two
He stated further that some community stakeholders launched a search for him and he was found dead near the village.
His corpse was taken to the palace of the District Head of Lame in Gumau on March 17, 2-24 for funeral prayers and subsequent burial in accordance with Islamic injunctions.