Gunmen kill man, abduct wife, neighbour in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly attacked and killed a man identified as Ashiru Nagoma and abducted his wife and neighbour in Buluku, an outskirt of Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police spokesperson, ASP Yazid Abubakar, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday said the late Nagoma had resisted an attack by the gunmen, and they, in turn, killed him and abducted his wife and neighbour.

This was coming on the heels of the post on X (formerly Twitter) made by a Maiduguri-based security expert, Zagazola Makama, who raised an alarm that bandits sneaked into Gusau town to abduct several worshippers in a mosque while observing midnight prayers around 2 am.

Makama wrote, “Sad. In the early morning of Tuesday at about 0200hr, bandit sneaked into Gusau Town and abducted several worshippers in a Mosque while they were observing tahajjud (midnight) prayers.”

In contrast to the post, Abubakar said,“The bandits did not attack the mosque. They had a target, and it was the man that was attacked. His wife and neighbour were abducted.”

He stated further that, “Our rescue team is on top of the situation and is making frantic efforts to make sure that the perpetrators are brought to book and the abducted victims are rescued. An investigation is also ongoing.