Gunmen have killed a former Treasurer of the Nasarawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Benjamin Ekom.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the killing of Ekom, who was also a former Information Officer with Akun Local Government Area of the state, comes barely seven days after the killing of five people in the state.

On July 27, five people were reported killed, with 14 others still missing at Dausu community in Toto Local Government Area of the state.

The traditional ruler of Aren-Akun community, Alhaji Usman Galadima-Umbugadu, who spoke to NAN on the incident on Tuesday, described the killing as unfortunate and barbaric.

Ekom, who was also a former Secretary-General of Eggon Cultural and Development Association, was killed late on August 3 in his house in Washo, Akun.

Galadima-Umbugadu described Ekom as a committed subject whose contributions would be missed by the chiefdom.

He said: “Yes, it is true that my subject, who served as the ECDA secretary, was attacked and killed in his house in Washo community by gunmen.

“This is unfortunate, barbaric and uncalled.”

The monarch said Ekom contributed a lot to the development of the chiefdom, advising the family and the community to take solace in God.

Also speaking, Adams Makka-Nangba, District Head of Wakama community, described Ekom’s death as not only a great loss to the family, but to the entire Akun chiefdom.

Make-Nangba said: “It is sad that Benjamin Ekom, the former ECDA Secretary-General, was assassinated in his house yesterday night.”

Makka-Nangba prayed for the repose of the soul of the former information officer.

Spokesman of the Nasarawa State Police Command, Ramhan Nansel, told NAN that he was yet to receive information on the death of Ekom.

“I am yet to get that information. I will make my finding,” Nansel said.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the murdered journalist has been deposited at a hospital mortuary in Akwanga.

NAN.