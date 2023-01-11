Gunmen kill intending couple, brother in Imo

Suspected gunmen have killed an intending couple in Imo State.

The victims, Ifechukwu Martin and Gloria Mba, whose wedding was billed for January 18 were killed on Tuesday night at Arondizuogu in the Ideato North Local Government Area of the state.

The brother of the groom who was driving them was also killed in the attack.

The development has caused panic in the area as residents called on the government to arrest what they called rising criminal activities in the area.

A resident of the area who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity said that the gruesome murder of the victims required a holistic investigation.

He called on the government to deploy more security agents to the community to forestall future recurrence.

He said, “This has been the situation in Arondizuogu for some time now. A young man who was coming home for his marriage was killed in his village yesterday night with his fiancee and the brother who was conveying them in his Keke. This happened at Ndiejezie Izuogu in Ideato LGA of Imo State.

“We complained of the reckless kidnapping, killings and burning of vehicles in Arondizuogu last year but the PPRO assured us that something was already being done about them.

“But since then, the killings and kidnappings have been an everyday event. The people of Arondizuogu did not come back for Christmas and New Year. The few that came could not move around in their cars.

“As we speak, there was a mass exodus of people from Arondizuogu this morning after this incident last night.

“We need police and army patrol in Arondizuogu-Okigwe road 24/7.

“They specialise in stealing flashy cars and killing the owner if he refuses or runs. At times, cars are burnt in the process. We are no longer safe in Arondizuogu. Students are afraid of going to school, our mothers no longer go to market for fear of the unknown. Please help us before we are finished.”

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the incident when contacted by our correspondent.