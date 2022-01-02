Gunmen kill housewife, six others in fresh Kaduna attacks

Gunmen have killed no fewer than seven people in fresh attacks on villages in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

The development was confirmed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

In the statement on Sunday, Aruwan named the affected local governments as Igabi, Chikun and Zango Kataf.

He said four people were killed and one injured during an attack by gunmen in Kerawa village of Igabi Local Government Area.

He said report by security agencies indicated that the bandits attacked the village, shooting sporadically, and in the process killed four residents.

Aruwan said one other person was left injured, while the gunmen carted away some motorcycles and food supplies from the community.

This was even as two people were killed by gunmen in two attacks in Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas.

The gunmen were said to have invaded Sabon Garin Ungwar Dalha, a village on the outskirts of the Maraban Jos area of Igabi Local Government Area, and later broke into some homes, shooting into the air.

It was gathered that a woman was caught by their gunfire and died instantly.

Gunmen also attacked Ungwan Zallah in Udawa of Chikun LGA and shot one man dead.

In another incident, they attacked commuters along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana Road in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, killing one person in the process.

According to Aruwan, the victim sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and was rushed to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai said he has received the reports of the killings with deep sadness.

El-Rufai conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the citizens who were killed in the attacks across the local government areas.

He wished the injured person speedy recovery and commiserated with the attacked communities.