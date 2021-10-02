Gunmen kill herdsmen in Kwara, NSCDC reacts

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State Command has confirmed the alleged killing of a herdsman by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Adewale Afolabi, in Ilorin on Friday evening.

According to the statement, the unfortunate incident happened few days after the reported invasion of a farm settlement at Oro Ago, allegedly by some gunmen, where one person died.

It said: “The report of the deceased was brought to our office on Friday, through our Divisional Officer in Oro Ago, Officer Najimu Lawal.

“This Fulani herdsman, simply known as Ibrahim or lbro, was attacked and hacked to death by the assailants.”

Afolabi said the killers were still at large.

He said the attack took place on September 30 as unknown gunmen in their large number allegedly stormed the premises of the cattle rearer and left him in the pool of his blood.

The spokesman said the deceased brother had lost his life early in 2021 at the same address with the victim.

Afolabi said that manhunt has been launched for perpetrators of the criminal act.

He assured that the NSCDC in collaboration with other security agencies would arrest the perpetrators and ensure prosecution after investigations.