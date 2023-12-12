Gunmen kill four soldiers, two drivers, abduct two Koreans

Gunmen operating along the East/West Road have attacked a convoy of workers of Daewoo company on their way to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, The Sun is reporting.

According to The Sun, the gunmen killed four soldiers and two drivers on escort duties for the company.

Two top officials of the company, who are Korean nationals, were abducted.

A security source, who confirmed the development to The Sun, said the suspected kidnappers ambushed a team of expatriates being escorted by troops of the 5 Brigade, Nigerian Army along Ahoada-Obua Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to him, the gunmen took the security team on the convoy by surprise as they took advantage of the thick forest along the road to launch the attack.

The source told The sun: “During the attack, the assailants opened fire on the convoy killing four soldiers and two civilian drivers and subsequently abducted two Koreans in the process.

“They were on their way to Yenagoa.

“They have a Daewoo camp in Bayelsa.”