Gunmen kill four soldiers, one civilian in Anambra State community

Four soldiers and one civilian were on Wednesday killed by gunmen at Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka that the incident took place around Zenith Bank axis of Umunze.

This was at about 12:40pm.

The source, who preferred anonymity, said that the soldiers were driving across when the gunmen opened fire on them, killing four of them.

The source said that a civilian, who was accidentally hit by bullet during the attack, also died, adding that scores of people around the scene equally sustained varying degrees of injuries.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack, but refused to comment on the causality figure.

Ikenga said: “We received information on the shooting around Zenith Bank axis of Umunze about 12:40pm today, Wednesday September 28.”

Ikenga said that a detachment of police personnel had been deployed in the area.