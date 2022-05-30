Gunmen kill ex-NPC Commissioner, demand N50m for his kidnapped children

Gunmen have killed a former Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission, Zakari Kigbu, at his residence in Azuba community near Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The spokesman of the Nasarawa State Police Command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to Nansel, the gunmen stormed the victim’s residence at about 12:30am on Sunday, shot at him before abducting two of his children: a boy and a girl.

The Police Command spokesman said upon receiving a report of the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, immediately deployed police personnel comprising the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Police Mobile Force to the scene.

Nansel said the CP had also visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment and to condole with the family.

Soyemi said the police would not rest on their oars to ensure that the abducted children were rescued unhurt.

“The police will carry out a comprehensive investigation to unravel, arrest and prosecute those behind the dastardly act,” Nansel said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, therefore, called on members of the public to avail the police with useful information that could lead to the rescue of the abducted victims and arrest of the perpetrators.

The deceased was also former National President, Eggon Cultural and Development Association.

Available information has it that the abductors have made a demand of N50 million for the release of the children of the late Kigbu, a retired Nigerian Air Force Officer.

Aged 60, Kigbu was said to have served as the agent of a former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, in the just held governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party in Nasarawa State.

Make was to later withdraw from the race.

Also until his killing, he was a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, lsa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia.