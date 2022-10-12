Gunmen kill FG’s Assistant Chief Surveyor, search for body begins

An Assistant Chief Surveyor in the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation, Abuja, Alamu Abayomi, has been killed by gunmen who abducted him, his mother and son.

This was confirmed in a statement by Head of Press, Officer of the Surveyor General of the Federations, Abu Michael.

Abayomi was was abducted in Abaji area of abuja as he made his way back to the nation’s capital.

Michael said in the statement: “One of Nigeria’s finest surveyors, Alamu Abayomi, an Assistant Chief Surveyor in the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation, Abuja, has been killed by some armed criminals.

“He was abducted on Monday evening, October 3, 2022, in Abaji on his way to Abuja alongside his mother and his seven-year-old son.

“On receiving the news of his abduction on Tuesday, the Surveyor General of the Federation, Abudulganiyu Adebomehin, and his management team moved into action, making possible contacts with relevant authorities for his freedom.

“The office reliably gathered that he was killed by the criminals on Thursday before the release of his mother and son on Friday through the intervention of family members, friends and other relatives.

“Security operatives are working towards recovering his remains as the office enjoins members of the public to render useful information to the police and other security agencies.”