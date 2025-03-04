Gunmen kill ex-Immigration CG after snatching cash from him

Gunmen have killed a former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang, after snatching cash from him.
According to a counterinsurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the ex-CG was killed by the gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday.
Parradang was said to have left a bank in the Area 1 axis of Abuja when the gunmen who trailed him abducted him.
The gunmen took the cash he withdrew from the bank before killing him.