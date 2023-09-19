Gunmen kill eight soldiers, policemen in Imo

No fewer than eight security agents comprising soldiers, policemen and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been killed by gunmen in Imo State.

The incident which happened on Tuesday morning in Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state has thrown the area into panic.

The joint security taskforce team who were in two security trucks were ambushed and set ablaze by their attackers.

None of them survived as they were burnt inside their operational vehicles.

A security operative who doesn’t want to be mentioned told our correspondent that reinforcement teams had been sent to the scene of the crime with the intent to arrest the suspects and rescue the corpses of the slain security operatives.

A resident in the community who does not want to reveal his identity for security reasons said that he saw the security agents a few minutes before they were set ablaze.

He said that the community had been thrown into confusion, owing to the development.

Our correspondent saw a video clip of the attack as the security agents set ablaze in the two vehicles.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the development but asked for time to get the full details of the horrible incident.