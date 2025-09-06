Gunmen kill eight NSCDC personnel, abduct Chinese expatriate in Edo

Eight personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers during a brutal attack on the BUA Cement Company in Okpella, on Friday.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 10:00 p.m. when the armed men ambushed the officers at the entrance of the company.

The NSCDC personnel were escorting five Chinese expatriates back to base following a routine patrol.

A source who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria disclosed that the officers were members of a security team attached to the cement factory.

During the ambush, the assailants—armed with sophisticated weapons—opened fire on the convoy, killing eight NSCDC operatives and one civilian.

Thanks to the swift response of the Corps, four of the expatriates were rescued unhurt, the source said, adding that one expatriate was reportedly abducted.

The source added that four other NSCDC officers sustained injuries and were currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

According to the source, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Gbenga Agun, has since visited the scene of the incident as well as the injured officers in hospital.

When contacted, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer in Edo, Efosa Ogbebor, declined to comment, stating that a formal statement would be issued by the Corps’ national headquarters.

