Gunmen kill doctor in Abuja, kidnap his three children

An Abuja-based veterinary doctor and former chairman of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, FCT Chapter, Dr Ifeanyi Ogbu has been killed by suspected kidnappers who whisked away his three children.

It was gathered that the deceased’s residence in Kubwa district along the Kubwa-Kaduna Highway was invaded on Friday night by the gunmen.

They abducted him alongside his three children, and later dumped his body by the roadside.

Dr Ogbu’s death was confirmed by Andrew Gabriel Ikechukwu, via his Facebook page, noting that the corpse of the deceased was found on the roadside

He wrote, “Dr. Ifeanyi Ogbu, the immediate past chairman of the NVMA FCT chapter, who was kidnapped alongside his three children from his home in Kubwa Abuja, was found dead.

“The three children are yet to be released. May God please intervene.”

The late Ogbu was described as a dedicated professional. He leaves behind a nursing wife and grieving family members.

Dr. Ogbu’s family remains in distress as efforts continue to locate and rescue his three abducted children.

Colleagues and friends have expressed shock at the killing, describing it as a devastating loss to both his family and the veterinary profession.

The attack comes just a week after the killing of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a journalist with Arise TV, who died during a robbery in Katampe, another area of Abuja.

Police authorities have yet to issue an official statement but but investigations are reportedly underway.

When contacted, the FCT Police Command did not pick calls nor responded to WhatsApp messages.

Vanguard