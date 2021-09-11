Gunmen kill dethroned Anambra monarch, driver

Gunmen have killed the dethroned traditional ruler of Mkpunando Aguleri, Alex Edozieuno, and his driver, simply identified as Chukwuemeka.

According to available information, the traditional ruler and his driver were shot dead on Friday at about 10am.

They were killed along Ezu Bridge, Otuocha in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Edozieuno was one of the monarchs suspended and later dethroned last year by Governor Willie Obiano for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari and international oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze in Abuja.

In a trending video, the monarch, 62, was seen shot in the head and dragged into the nearby bush, while his driver, who was equally shot in the head, was left in the vehicle.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ikenga Tochukwu, has confirmed the incident.

Tochukwu said the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Tony Olofu, had visited the scene of the crime.

He said: “He described the incident as man’s inhumanity to man and ordered immediate investigation to the incident.

“The exhibits recovered from the scene included one Lexus 470 with registration number Aguleri-1, belonging to the victim, and some expended ammunition.

“Meanwhile the bodies have been deposited to mortuary.”