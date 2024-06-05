Gunmen kill Councillor, Youth Leader in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed that a Councillor, Stanley Nwaeze, and a Youth Leader, Arinze Ugochukwu, were killed by suspected gunmen at Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview on Tuesday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, the Police Public Relations Officer, who condemned the gruesome murder, told NAN that the command received the report of the incident around 6:45pm on Tuesday.

Ukandu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said: “I received the report from a Divisional Police Officer in Onicha LGA that the incident happened on June 2.

“The incident is confirmed and police are investigating the matter.”

NAN reports that the Councillor represented Enuagu Ward in the area, while Ugochukwu was the LG Coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria and a native of Amagu Mgbom village in Isu community.