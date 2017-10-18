Gunmen kill corps member in Imo

Gunmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Monday shot dead a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps, Ekene Uwaoma.

Uwaoma, 23 was reported to have been killed at about 8.30pm at Ama-wire Junction when he and his friend, identified simply as MacDonald, were returning to their residence.

He was a 2016 graduate of History and International Studies from the Imo State University, Owerri.

He was said to be undergoing his mandatory one year Service in Ogun State.

He hailed from Umudo-Anara in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state and was the second son of his parents.

He was said to have come to the state to see his mother, Mary Uwaoma, when he was shot dead.