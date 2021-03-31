A Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Fanem Nguban, and three parishioners have been shot dead by gunmen in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The killing, which was carried out on Tuesday, has been confirmed by both the Benue State Police Command and Chairman of the LGA, Alfred Atera.

Available information had it that the gunmen stormed Agu Centre in Mbatyula/Mberev LGA around 7am when the church, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, was closing for morning mass.

The men asked for the senior priest.

On sighting Father Nguban, they opened fire, which also resulted in the killing of three other parishioners.

Atera said the other victims had been identified.

He said: “On 30th March 2021, at about 7am to 8am, unknown gunmen came and burnt a village called Agu Centre in Mbatyula/Mberev Council Ward in Katsina-Alla and killed Rev Fr Moses Ngugban and three others by name: Mfave Tumachihi, Mbangohor Tsebo and Orlukaa Ulu.”

Spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Catherine Anene, said: “Rv. Fr. Nguban Fanen and three others lost their lives during the attack.

“Corpses have been deposited at General Hospital Katsina-Ala while a joint operation of Police and other security agencies are on the trail of the hoodlums.”