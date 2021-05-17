Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed a church Catechist, Sydney Shirsha, and two others in Amudu village, Giza chiefdom, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The President, Tiv Development Association in Nasarawa State, Comrade Peter Ahemba, confirmed the development to newsmen on Sunday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Ahemba said Tiv people in the state have remained under sustained attacks by armed herders for reasons not known to them.

The attackers, who were said to have been armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded Amudu village, predominantly dominated by Tivs, at midnight on Saturday, killing the Catechist and two others and displacing over 20,000 from various villages within and outside the local government.

Ahemba called on the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, to save the Tiv people in the state from attacks.

He said his kinsmen were being chased out of Nasarawa State, adding that that “planned elimination” of the Tiv community should not succeed under Sule’s watch.

He also appealed to the state government to beef up security around the Internally Displaced Persons Camps, alleging that there were threats of more attacks on Tiv villages and IDP camps in the affected areas.