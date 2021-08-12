Gunmen kill businessman, pregnant wife, son day after moving into new apartment

Gunmen on Sunday August 7 invaded the home of a businessman in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, simply identified as Adeyemo, killing him, his pregnant wife, son, and a friend who came to visit the family.

The attack came a night after he moved into his newly built house.

Neighbours who heard gunshots from the businessman’s residence later rushed to check on him after the assailants had left, and met the family and their visitor lifeless and in the pool of their own blood.

It was gathered that the visitor, a friend of the deceased businessman had gone to celebrate the new building with the family.

The incident which occurred at Ori-Okuta area of Ikorodu threw residents of the community into panic.

A source told The Eagle Online that the deceased was gentleman, and that the friend that was killed with him was the one that fixed the windows and doors of the new apartment before the deceased finally moved in with his family.

He said, “His neighbours heard the gunshots and went to his house, only to see him and his family and friend in the pool of their own blood.

“They then reported the incident at the Owutu police station.

When contacted on the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said he was in a meeting.