The Member representing Baraza Dass Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Musa Mante, has been killed by gunmen in his home in Baraza.

Available information has it that the lawmaker was killed and members of his family abducted at about 2am on Friday.

The abducted daughter was said to be a year old.

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the development.

The spokesman of the Command, Ahmed Wakali, said operatives were already on the trail of the gunmen.