Gunmen have again killed an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Chief Corps Assistant Godwin Mbula.

The NSCDC operative was killed during an attack on Shell Gio Manifold in Rivers State at about 3:30am on Saturday.

Reacting to the development, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has ordered a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

According to a statement signed by Muhammadu’s Media Assistant, Ekunola Gbenga, the CG condemned the attack and killing of Mbula.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday when gunmen invaded Shell manifold located at Gio and shot at the victim.

He said the gunmen, suspected to be oil bunkerers, had gone to the manifold, known as Gio, to siphon oil, but were resisted by the NSCDC men guiding the manifold.

The Commandant General said the nation is facing challenges with unrepentant vandals, adding that the Corps was also giving them sleepless time to reduce to the lowest minimum nefarious activities of vandals across the nation.

Muhammadu said: “Despite the attacks on our officers on a daily basis, we have vowed to bring an end to oil theft, bunkering activities and attack on all government critical infrastructures in the country.”

He charged his men on the need to work closely with other sister agencies for effective policing, surveillance, intelligence and information gathering, with a view to ensuring that the protection of lives and properties of citizenry was guaranteed.

He stressed that security agencies cannot work and achieve results without the cooperation of the people, adding that it will take collective efforts of all security outfits to bring the perpetrators of this unrest to book.

The NSCDC boss further called on Nigerians to support the government and security agencies by providing them with helpful information as the public owes it a duty to the security bodies to identify criminals in the community.