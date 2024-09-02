Gunmen kill aide to Edo Assembly speaker

Gunmen have reportedly killed Samson Omoarebokhae, a Senior Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku.

Ivy Adodo-Ebojele, the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media disclosed this on Monday in Benin, saying the speaker had sent a condolence message to the family of the slain aide.

Adodo-Ebojele said Omoarebokhae was killed on August 31 while on his way to Uhumora from Ozalla in Owan West Local Government of the state.

The media aide said when the speaker got wind of the incident, he immediately dispatched a delegation on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

Adodo-Ebojele noted that the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Odion Iruobe, who led the delegation, described his death as a great loss to the Assembly, the PDP and the people of Owan West Local Government.

She said the chief of staff urged the bereaved family to draw strength from God’s promises of not leaving those mourning comfortless.

According to her, the deceased was one of the trusted aides to the Speaker.

She said the speaker had assured he would do everything within his power to ensure the killers were arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“Though it is a painful situation, we pray to God in His infinite power to give the family a reason to smile again.

“We pray to God to repose the soul of the deceased and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” she said

Responding on behalf of the family, Elijah Omoarebokhai, a brother to the deceased, expressed the family’s appreciation to the speaker for sending the delegation to share with them in their period of grief.

