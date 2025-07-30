Gunmen kill abducted Anambra businessman despite ransom payment

Unidentified gunmen have killed a popular businessman, Ifesinachi Onyekere, also known as “Fish Magnet”, despite the payment of an undisclosed amount for his ransom.

Onyekere, a son of an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chieftain in the state, was abducted on Saturday, when some assailants invaded his residence in Ezinifite community, Okpuno, Awka South LGA of Anambra State, in a late-night attack.

It was gathered that the incident sent panic and shockwaves to the area as the armed hoodlums shot the victim in the leg before whisking him away in his own car.

According to a source in the area, the hoodlums invaded the victim’s compound in an ash coloured sports utility vehicle and forced their way into his compound, where they abducted him.

“The attackers arrived in an ash-coloured Lexus SUV at about 10:30pm, forced their way into the compound, and fled the scene in the victim’s navy blue Toyota Corolla after shooting him on his leg.

“The assailants escaped through bush paths towards Nawfia, while firing gunshots into the air, thereby triggering panic in the area.

“Local volunteers and security watch groups who were contacted have launched a search effort, while authorities are working to trace the victim’s phone and make contact with the kidnappers.

“He was in captivity for three days until a ransom was paid, but instead of setting him free, they ended his life.

“He was later found lifeless by the roadside this morning. He was young, hardworking, full of promise, known for his passion and thriving fish business”, the source said.

When contacted, the Spokesman for the Anambra Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Ikenga, the joint security operatives have recovered the victim’s vehicle, which the assailants used to escape the scene.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has directed all tactical and intelligence units to redouble their efforts in tracking down the armed men responsible for the abduction and subsequent killing of Ifesinachi Onyekere, the Managing Director of Fish Magnet Outlet, who was attacked in the evening of July 27, 2025, at his residence in Ezinifite village, Okpuno, Awka.

“This directive follows the recovery of the victim’s navy blue Toyota Corolla, along Ukwulu/Igbariam road by the Joint Security Team comprising of Anambra Vigilante Operatives and the Police.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the assailants had trailed the victim before launching the violent attack, during which the deceased was shot in the leg and forcibly taken away.

“He was later found lifeless, sparking public outrage and deep concern among residents of Awka.”

According to Ikenga, the CP, while condemning the killing, assured that the criminal elements behind this cowardly act will be brought to book.

“He further stated that the Police owe it to the family, the people of Anambra, and the memory of the deceased to ensure that those responsible face the full weight of the Law.

“Further developments would be communicated accordingly,” Ikenga added.

