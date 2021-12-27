Gunmen kill 38-year-old Catholic Priest after Christmas Eve Mass

Gunmen in Ogun State have shot dead a 38-year-old Reverend Father, Luke Adeleke, on Christmas Eve, while returning from Mass.

The Spokesman of the State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development to newsmen on Sunday.

The gunmen, according to report, laid ambush for Adeleke at Ogunmakin in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the State.

However, before the gunmen could escape, policemen arrived on the scene, leading to a shootout.

Oyeyemi said: “It happened in Ogunmakin in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

“The policemen engaged the gunmen in gunfire.

“Some of them escaped with bullets wounds.”