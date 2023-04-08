Gunmen kill 34 in Benue IDP camp

Gunmen on Friday night reportedly killed 34 people in an attack on Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at LGEA Primary School Mgban, in Nyiev Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

A resident simply identified as, Jonah, told our correspondent on the telephone that armed men attacked the community around 9pm on Friday.

He said a pregnant woman and her son were among those killed while many people were injured.

Similarly, the Security Adviser of Guma local government council, Christopher Waku, told our correspondent that 34 people were killed while over 40 others were injured.

Waku, who during the conversation with our correspondent said he was at the scene of the incident, disclosed that the people killed were displaced from their various ancestral homes and were taking refuge at a classroom in LGEA Mgban.

“We recovered 24 corpses inside the classroom while the remaining 10 bodies were picked up along the road in the community. They were killed while running away.

“It happened yesterday (Friday), about few minutes after 9pm. Some armed men suspected to be herders came and attacked the community called Mgban; killed 34 persons while over 40 were severely injured and have been taken to the hospital. This killing can best be described as genocide,” Waku said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Benue Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident by text message to our correspondent.

“Incident confirmed please,” Anene stated without details.

