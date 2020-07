No fewer than 21 persons were killed and 28 injured by gunmen at a wedding party on Sunday night in Kaduna State, Channels Television is reporting.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at about 10pm.

Channels TV said the attack was carried out in Kukum Daji Village, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The President of the Community, Yashen Titus, confirmed the develop new to the award winning television station.

Titus said the gunmen were suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.