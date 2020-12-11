No fewer than 16 travellers have been killed by gunmen on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

According to available information from the Kano State Government, the travellers were mowed down on their way back to Kano from a business trip.

The businessmen and women were said to be from Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Kano State Governor, Abdullah Umar Ganduje, while reacting to the killing expressed shock at the gruesome murder of the businessmen.

In the condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, Ganduje said he was devastated by the tragic development.

He said: “We were shocked with the bad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway, who were travelling from Abuja to Kano, as a result of an attack from unidentified gunmen.

“The news is devastating and frustrating. We commiserate with the families of the deceased, the people of Dambatta local government, and the people of Kano state.

“May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this. We urge people to pray fervently for the reposed souls. And we pray that may Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, I am condoling with the families of the deceased and the people of Dambatta local government, over this tragedy. May Allah forgive all their wrongdoings and reward their good deeds.”